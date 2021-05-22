Pro-tem Speakerappointed

PUDUCHERRY

22 May 2021 00:03 IST

Lakshminarayanan chosen for the post

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday appointed K. Lakshminarayanan the Pro-tem Speaker of Puducherry’s 15th Assembly on the recommendations of the Chief Minister, Assembly Secretary R. Mounissamy said in a communication.

The appointment of the Pro-tem Speaker would pave the way for the swearing-in of the newly-elected legislators.

Advertising

Advertising