Pro-CAA rally by BJP a "flop show," says Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy termed the pro-CAA rally convened by BJP here on Thursday as a “flop show” and said that the principal Opposition party did not participate in the rally fearing electoral backlash in the next Assembly election.

The All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), both in Opposition, had an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the past by-election and Lok Sabha poll.

Addressing party workers at the Pradesh Congress Committee office on the occasion of party’s foundation day, the Chief Minister said AINRC and AIADMK have started dissociating from the saffron party.

“They have to tell the people whether they have permanently parted or if it is a temporary [arrangement]. Compared to the Opposition, the Congress alliance has emerged stronger these days,” he said.

The report ranking Puducherry as the best-governed among Union Territories was a “slap” on the face of AINRC which had been critical of the government, he said

Criticising Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for crediting the Chief Secretary alone for the ranking given by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, the CM said that Ms. Bedi could not “digest” the fact that the BJP-ruled Centre had recognised the work of his government.

“If not for her obstructionism, the government would have done much better things,” he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the continued presence of Ms. Bedi in the UT would be “electorally advantageous for Congress in the next Assembly elections” as people have realised that her style of functioning was causing hindrance to the day-to-day administration.

Minister for Public Works and chief of PCC A. Namassivayam said that the Modi government had destroyed everything that the Congress built from scratches after Independence. “Whether it was the economy, social fabric or religious unity, the BJP-led government has destroyed everything. Now people are being divided in the name of religion, caste and language. The Centre’s only aim is to built a Hindu Rashtra,” he said.

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam, AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt, Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy and Government whip R.K.R Anantharaman also participated in the function.