Priyanga’s resignation: Untouchability Eradication Front presses for case under SC/ST Act

October 13, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Untouchability Eradication Front, Puducherry State Committee, has urged the National SC/ST Commission bodies to take suo motu cognisance of the charges of caste and gender discrimination levelled by the former Minister S. Chandira Priyanga in her resignation letter.

In a statement, front secretary R. Saravanan said as neither had the Chief Minister denied the allegations nor had Ms. Priyanga retracted her serious charges, this was a fit case for the Commission to initiate a suo motu case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Front, which recently staged a rally in front of the Collectorate to protest against the denial of permission to Dalits and tribal communities to worship in certain temples in rural areas of Puducherry, said the claims of the AINRC-BJP government that untouchability was not practised in Puducherry rang hollow.

The Front will organise a rally of Dalit and tribal outfits in Delhi on December 4 to highlight the prevalence of untouchability in parts of the country under the NDA rule at the Centre, Mr. Saravanan said.

