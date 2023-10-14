ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanga should have been more specific while raising charges: AIADMK

October 14, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), A. Anbalagan, took objection to the remarks made by AINRC legislator S. Chandira Priyanga while submitting her resignation as Transport Minister from the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, the AIADMK leader said Ms. Priyanga had been a Minister for the last two and a half years. She should have been more specific while making the charges of caste and gender discrimination.

“She should tell from whom she had faced caste and gender discrimination. Also, she should have taken it up with appropriate authorities the issues of caste and gender discrimination,” he said.

The AIADMK leader also demanded a probe by the CBI into allegations of corruption in the registration department.

