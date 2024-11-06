Private university in Tindivanam launches swipe card for students

The Takshashila University in Tindivanam has launched a multi-purpose swipe card for its students.

A press note said the cobranded campus debit card, SLINGNEO, possibly the first for educational institutions in the country, is a cutting-edge, multipurpose card for the students that offers plenty of appealing features and benefits to meet financial needs.

The card was launched to mark the 60th birth anniversary of the institution Founder-Chancellor M. Dhanasekaran, the note added.

The function was attended by Pro-Chancellors D. Rajarajan and D. Nila Priyadharshini, Vice-Chancellor Vivek Inder Kochhar, Registrar S. Senthil, Manakula Vinayagar Trust members S. Velayutham and S. Suriya, Deans, faculty and students.

The Founder-Chancellor distributed the debit cards to students. He also presented awards and medals to winners of various national and state level contests.

According to the University, students can use their card to access dorms, library and media centres, and facilities such as the fitness centre, healthcare clinic, cafeteria and computer labs.

The card can also be used to attend athletic events and access entertainment venues, and pay for laundry, printing, copying and other services.

Students can use the cards to mark their attendance as they enter the classrooms.

PayVoy, a full-stack financial solutions firm, unveiled ‘TryOn’ — a smart ring that serves as a wearable health monitoring device — in the presence of company CEO Ravi Prasanth, on the occasion.