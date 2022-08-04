Private schoolteacher arrested under POCSO Act

August 04, 2022 00:37 IST

‘He had sent lewd WhatsApp messages to a girl student’

The Mudaliarpet police on Wednesday arrested a private schoolteacher under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police identified the accused as Tony Valavan, a resident of Thirukoviloor village. He was arrested following a complaint of harassment from a girl student. The student had accused the teacher of sending her lewd WhatsApp messages. Advertisement Advertisement

