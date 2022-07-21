Private school at Kaniyamoor had no permission to run hostel, says Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights

Chairperson of the Commission Saraswathy Rangasamy said the school had been running the hostel on its premises violating the basic criteria

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, led by chairperson Saraswathy Rangasamy (second from left), holding discussions with officials of the Education Department at Kallakurichi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) on Thursday said that the hostel of the private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem where a Class XII girl student was found dead on July 13 had been running without the mandatory permission from the government.

Talking to reporters here, chairperson of the Commission Saraswathy Rangasamy said the school had been running the hostel on its premises violating the basic criteria that must be followed for grant of registration of license.

Though the District Administration had directed all institutions equipped with hostel facilities to apply for licenses, the school had not followed the norms. “This was found during our visit,” she said, adding that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will inspect the school on July 27.

Earlier, Ms. Rangasamy, accompanied by members of the commission, held discussions with officials of the Education Department. Sources said the details of enquiries conducted in the case were shared with the team.

