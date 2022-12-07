Private medical colleges asked to charge fees detailed in G.O.

December 07, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

As no final orders have been passed by the Madras High Court to revise the fee structure and the admissions have to be made to meet the cut-off date fixed by the National Medical Commission, all self-financing private medical institutions are instructed to charge the fee communicated in the G.O. provisionally. reads the circular issued by the Health Department

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry Government has directed the unaided self-financing private medical colleges functioning in the Union Territory to charge the same fees as detailed in a recent Government Order for various postgraduate medical/dental/MBBS/B.Sc (Nursing) courses for the academic year 2022-23. 

According to a circular issued by the Health Department, the unaided self-financing private medical colleges have filed writ petitions in the Madras High Court challenging the G.O. dated October 28, 2022. The court had issued an interim stay and the matter is sub-judice.

“As no final orders have been passed by the Madras High Court to revise the fee structure and the admissions have to be made immediately to meet the cut-off date fixed by the National Medical Commission, all self-financing private medical institutions are instructed to charge the fee communicated in the G.O. provisionally. However, this fee is subject to the revision of the outcome/orders of the Madras High Court in the writ petitions filed by self-financing private medical institutions,” the circular said.

