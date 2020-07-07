Private hospitals will set up COVID-19 testing facility soon: Narayanasamy

Private medical colleges have agreed to establish COVID-19 testing facilities in a week, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Tuesday. In an audio message, the Chief Minister said he had detailed discussions with the representatives of private medical institutions on partnering with the government in fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

Private institutions have also agreed to admit COVID-19 patients, the Chief Minister said adding the government had stepped up efforts to prevent the spread of virus.

The Health Department had started distributing Arsenic Album to improve immunity of residents. Siddha Medical practitioners were also involved in the fight against virus, he said.

While the number of positive cases had crossed 1,000 mark, the recovery rate also improved by 57 %, the Chief Minister added.