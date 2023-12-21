Private hospital in Puducherry to pay ₹1 lakh compensation for deficiency in service

December 21, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Cuddalore District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) has directed a private hospital in Puducherry to pay a sum of ₹1 lakh as compensation for deficiency in service.

According to a petition filed by Prabhakaran, 33, of Kurunjipadi in Cuddalore district, the complainant had visited the Aravind Eye Hospital at Thavalakuppam in Puducherry on July 10, with complaints of redness and irritation in his right eye. He purchased an antibiotic ointment, prescribed to him, from the hospital.

However, after taking the medication, the complainant experienced severe pain in the right eye. He consulted another ophthalmologist, who found that the ointment had expired.

Subsequently, Mr. Prabhakaran filed a complaint before the DCDRC in Cuddalore.

The commission, headed by president and Judge D. Gopinath, held that the act of selling an expired drug is not only prohibited under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules 1945, but at the same time constitute a deficiency of services under the Consumer Protection Act.

The private hospital has been found to have negligently administered the drug to the complainant, the Commission said, and directed the hospital to pay ₹1 lakh in compensation for deficiency in service.

