Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma Scheme launched in Puducherry

September 17, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy on Sunday said the country is on the path of emerging as a $5 trillion dollar economy and the role of taxpayers is essential for the development of the country and the society.

Inaugurating the Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma Scheme in Puducherry, he said the scheme was aimed at empowering the Vishwakarma community socially and economically by providing them with opportunities for skill development and entrepreneurship.

“The Vishwakarma community possesses immense talent, creativity, and craftsmanship, but often lacks access to modern training and resources. The scheme aims to bridge the gap and empower them with the necessary financial skills and knowledge to thrive in today’s competitive world,” he said.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said the scheme focused on skill development, providing them with training in various trades such as construction, manufacturing, textiles, and handircrafts. As many as 30 lakh artisans will get benefits under the scheme in the next five years. Those engaged in one of the 18 family-based traditional trades can register on the PM Vishwakarma portal through Common Service Centre with bio metric authenticated Aadhaar, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Union Government believes in the importance of preserving our cultural heritage and promoting inclusive growth. Through this scheme, we are providing a platform for Vishwakarma artisans and workers to flourish and contribute to the nation’s progress,” he said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy appreciated the talents of artisans saying it showed their creativity. “But at the same time, we should not forget to improve the lot of artisans. Their living conditions must be improved in the larger interest of promoting the art,” he said.

Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers C. Djeacoumar, Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, and Development Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Industries and Commerce), P. Jawahar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.