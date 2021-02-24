Prime Minister set to launch a slew of projects in U.T. tomorrow

PUDUCHERRY

24 February 2021 01:23 IST

Dedication of reconstructed Mairie Building on the cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a slew of projects during his visit to Puducherry on February 25.

The Prime Minster will lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of NH45-A, the 56 km Sattanathapuram–Nagapattinam package of the Villupuram to Nagapattinam project covering Karaikal. The capital cost to be incurred in this project is approximately ₹2,426 crore.

He will lay the foundation stone for the medical college building on the Karaikal campus of JIPMER. The project cost is an estimated ₹491 crore, and it will be completed by August 2022.

Advertising

Advertising

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of a minor port at Puducherry under the Sagarmala scheme at an estimated cost of ₹44 crore. The project will be completed by August 2022. The letter of acceptance has been issued to M/s. KSR Marine Services Private Limited, Hyderabad. Once completed, it will provide connectivity to Chennai and facilitate cargo movement for industries in Puducherry, an official press note said.

Mr. Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for a synthetic athletic track at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Puducherry, to replace the existing 400 m cinder track surface, which is is an outdated running surface. The estimated cost of the project is ₹7 crore.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a Blood Centre at JIPMER, which will function as a research laboratory and a training centre for short- term and continuous blood bank personnel in all aspects of transfusion.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹28 crore.

He will inaugurate the Sports Authority of India’s 100-bedded girls hostel constructed at Lawspet, Puducherry, for athletes. The project was started in 2018 and its estimated cost is ₹11.85 crore. The hostel will accommodate athletes from various games, and they will be provided various facilities to nurture their talent.

Mr. Modi will also inaugurate the reconstructed Mairie Building, which is a heritage landmark of the city. It was built by the French and rebuilt with the same architecture at a projected cost of ₹14.83 crore.