Prime Minister invited to lay foundation for Assembly complex

A committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister will oversee preparations

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 12, 2022 19:34 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation for the new Assembly complex, Speaker R. Selvam said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, he said the government had invited the Prime Minister for the laying the foundation. “Things are moving fast with respect to the construction of the new complex. I have invited the Prime Minister and he has agreed to attend. The function is likely to be held next month,” he said.

A committee has been constituted under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister to oversee the preparations. The process to prepare a detailed project report had already commenced. The Union Government had agreed to fund the construction of the Assembly and the Administrative Complex, he said.

