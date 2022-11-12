Prime Minister invited to lay foundation for Assembly complex

A committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister will oversee preparations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation for the new Assembly complex, Speaker R. Selvam said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, he said the government had invited the Prime Minister for the laying the foundation. “Things are moving fast with respect to the construction of the new complex. I have invited the Prime Minister and he has agreed to attend. The function is likely to be held next month,” he said.

A committee has been constituted under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister to oversee the preparations. The process to prepare a detailed project report had already commenced. The Union Government had agreed to fund the construction of the Assembly and the Administrative Complex, he said.