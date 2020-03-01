Prime Minister, Home Minister should step down: VCK chief

Holding the Centre and Bharatiya Janata Party responsible for the violence in northeast Delhi, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalan on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should step down and pave the way for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the riots in the national capital.

Speaking at a demonstration organised by the VCK to condemn the riots in Delhi, Mr. Thirumavalan said the violence was an orchestrated attack that was well planned to decimate the peaceful protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. For the last several days, peaceful protests were being held in Delhi by various political parties and Muslim organisations seeking the repeal of the CAA. Suddenly, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to India, the BJP organised a pro-CAA rally in the capital. The inflammatory speeches made by the BJP leaders vitiated the peaceful atmosphere and led to the violence.

Condemning the inaction of Centre, the VCK leader said if the government wanted it could have controlled the riots on the first day itself. “Violence in the national capital has put the entire country to shame before the international community. Dozens of people lost their lives and savings,” he said.

Seeking the arrest of BJP leaders who made provocative speeches and compensation of ₹1 crore each to the families of the victims, he said the party would continue with the agitation against the CAA.