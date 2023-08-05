HamberMenu
Prime Minister, Home Minister greet Puducherry Chief Minister as he turns 73

Chief Minister’s supporters decked up the town with banners carrying his photograph and achievements

August 05, 2023 02:08 am | Updated 02:08 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister of Puducherry N. Rangasamy on Friday turned 73. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers, legislators and party leaders greeted him.

“He (Chief Minister) is a widely respected leader who has devoted his life for Puducherry’s growth. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” Mr. Modi tweeted. Mr. Shah greeted him over phone.

As part of his birthday celebrations, Chief Minister’s supporters decked up the town with banners carrying his photograph and achievements. His supporters also organised special pujas in temples and offered annadhanam at several places.

