ADVERTISEMENT

Prestigious Fellowship for Aurobindo Ashram alumnus

Updated - September 06, 2024 10:56 pm IST - Puducherry

Prof. Mohanty will work on a book dealing with the international vision of Sri Aurobindo

The Hindu Bureau

Sachidananda Mohanty

Sachidananda Mohanty, an alumnus of the Sri Aurobindo Ashram School and former member of the governing board of the Auroville Foundation has been appointed National Fellow at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla.

ADVERTISEMENT

The premier institution, founded by Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, the former President of India, has a provision for five National Fellows for outstanding scholars at the national level.

Prof. Mohanty will work on a book dealing with the international vision of Sri Aurobindo. “In our strife-torn world, Sri Aurobindo’s prophetic vision for the future of humanity is more relevant than ever,” said the professor, who will be a resident fellow at IIAS for a period of two years starting October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently a Member of the University Grants Commission, he is also the Sri Aurobindo Chair Professor at Panjab University in Chandigarh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

His notable previous positions include the Member of India’s Commission on Education to the UNESCO, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha and Professor and Head, Department of English, University of Hyderabad.

A widely published author, he has won several national and international awards, such as the Katha, British Council, Fulbright [twice], Charles Wallace, and the Salzburg.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US