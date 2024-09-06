Prestigious Fellowship for Aurobindo Ashram alumnus

Sachidananda Mohanty, an alumnus of the Sri Aurobindo Ashram School and former member of the governing board of the Auroville Foundation has been appointed National Fellow at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla.

The premier institution, founded by Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, the former President of India, has a provision for five National Fellows for outstanding scholars at the national level.

Prof. Mohanty will work on a book dealing with the international vision of Sri Aurobindo. “In our strife-torn world, Sri Aurobindo’s prophetic vision for the future of humanity is more relevant than ever,” said the professor, who will be a resident fellow at IIAS for a period of two years starting October.

Currently a Member of the University Grants Commission, he is also the Sri Aurobindo Chair Professor at Panjab University in Chandigarh.

His notable previous positions include the Member of India’s Commission on Education to the UNESCO, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha and Professor and Head, Department of English, University of Hyderabad.

A widely published author, he has won several national and international awards, such as the Katha, British Council, Fulbright [twice], Charles Wallace, and the Salzburg.