President’s rule imposed in Puducherry

New Delhi

25 February 2021 19:15 IST

Assembly kept under suspended animation, says gazette notification.

President Ram Nath Kovind, on Thursday, imposed President’s rule in Puducherry. Ministry of Home Affairs notified this in its gazette notification.

The notification said “Whereas, I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, have received a report from the Administrator of the Union territory of Puducherry dated February 22, 2021 and after considering the report and other information received by me, I am satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the administration of the Union territory of Puducherry cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963 (20 of 1963)”.

“The Legislative Assembly of the said Union territory is hereby placed under suspended animation,” the notification added.

On February 22, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after it became apparent that he had lost the confidence of the House.

A Motion of Confidence moved by Mr Narayanasamy in the Assembly was not put to vote. However, Speaker V.P. Sivakolandhu announced that it stood defeated after the Chief Minister, questioning the right of the three nominated members to vote, led a walkout of the ruling Congress-DMK legislators. Opposition MLAs numbering 14 from the All India N R Congress (7), AIADMK (4) and BJP (3 nominated) were in the House, when the Speaker gave his ruling.

Resignations by half-a-dozen legislators — five from the Congress including two ministers and one from the DMK — in recent weeks and the disqualification of a Congress legislator last year, had reduced the government to a minority. The House strength had come down to 26 from 33 due to which the opposition outnumbered the ruling alliance – Congress (9 including Speaker), DMK (2) and Independent (1).