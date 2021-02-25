President’s rule imposed in Puducherry

Assembly kept under suspended animation, says gazette notification.

President’s rule was imposed in the union territory of Puducherry and the Legislative Assembly was placed under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday.

A day ago, the Union Cabinet had approved a proposal by the MHA to dissolve the Puducherry assembly and impose President''s Rule in the Union Territory.

The notification said that President Ram Nath Kovind had received a report from the administrator of the UT of Puducherry on February 22 and “after considering the report and other information” the President was “satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the administration of the Union territory of Puducherry cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963 (20 of 1963).”

The notification issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said that the “Legislative Assembly of the said Union territory is hereby placed under suspended animation.”

The Union territories are administered in accordance with the provisions of Article 239 to 241 of the Constitution of India and according to Allocation of Business Rules, 1961, certain subjects pertaining to the UTs- Legislative matters, Finance and Budget and Services have been allocated to the MHA .

The notification said, “in relation to the said Union territory, unless the context otherwise requires, any reference in sections 23 [special provisions as to financial Bills], 27 to 31 [Annual financial statement, . Procedure in Legislative Assembly with respect to estimates, Appropriation Bills, Supplementary, additional or excess grants, Votes on account and section 49 [audit reports] of the Act to the Administrator shall be construed as a reference to the President and any reference in those sections and in section 48 [Contingency Fund of the Union territory] to the Legislative Assembly of a Union Territory by whatever form of words shall, in so far as it relates to the functions and powers thereof, be construed as a reference to Parliament.”

It added, “in relation to the said Union territory, the reference to the Legislative Assembly of a Union Territory in section 26 [Requirements as to sanction and recommendations to be regarded as matters of procedure] only shall be construed as including a reference to Parliament.”

The decision comes days after a Congress-led government lost power during a vote of confidence.