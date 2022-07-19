Presidential polls ballot boxes handed over to RS
The 30 legislators, including Chief Minister, Speaker, Ministers, and a MP cast their vote
The polled ballot box and other materials related to the Presidential election held on Monday in the Puducherry Assembly were on Tuesday handed over to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. The sealed materials were handed over in Delhi by R. Mounissamy, Assistant Returning Officer and B. Thillaivel, Deputy CEO. During the secret ballot exercise, the 30 legislators, including Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers, and a Member of Parliament had cast their vote in the Assembly while the Union Territory’s sole Rajya Sabha MP had exercised his franchise in the Parliament.
