President to virtually inaugurate Gender Resource Centres

Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar along with officials addressing the press in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu will virtually inaugurate Gender Resource Centres at Ariankuppam, Villianur and Karaikal on November 25, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, the Minister said the President would open the facilities through video conferencing on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The Puducherry State Rural Livelihood Mission, functioning under the District Rural Development Agency, would take up intensive campaign in the Union Territory to create awareness on the need to prevent violence against women and children. The campaign would be held in all the four regions of the Union Territory from November 25 to December 23, the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mission staff would also use the occasion to highlight various forms of child abuse and the protection given to the children by POCSO Act. The administration would take steps to strengthen mechanism in government departments to flag issues related to work place harassment of women, he said. Secretary to Government A. Nedunchezhiyan was also present.