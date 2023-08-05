President to inaugurate advanced cancer treatment equipment at Jipmer on Monday

August 05, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate an Advanced Linear Accelerator equipment for cancer treatment at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research during her two-day visit to Puducherry, starting Monday. The President would visit JIPMER campus on Monday forenoon to dedicate the newly -installed equipment.

The equipment set up at a cost of ₹ 17.01 crore could deliver radiotherapy session to around 80 to 100 cancer patients every day. Patients receiving radiotherapy with curative intent usually need an average 25 - 30 sessions each delivered over 4 to 5 weeks. By running the equipment five days a week, around 600 to 800 cancer patients would be able to get radiotherapy treatment, a release from JIPMER Director Rakesh Agarwal said on Saturday.

“This new acquisition will thus take the excessive load off the other two existing radiotherapy machines and serve to reduce the waiting time for radiation treatment significantly. The linear accelerator will be extensively used to treat patients with cancers affecting the mouth, throat, larynx (voice box), oesophagus (food pipe), gynaecological sites (uterine cervix), prostate, ano-rectum, skin, brain and lung. It will also be used in conjunction with surgery or chemotherapy to reduce the risk of relapse following those treatments in patients with many gastrointestinal, hepatobiliary, breast cancers and childhood cancers,” he said.

The equipment allowed precise targeting of radiation to the cancer site, thereby maximising the benefit to the patient. It would also help in minimising radiation exposure to the intervening and surrounding normal organs, the release said.

Restrictions in Jipmer

As part of the arrangements during President’s visit, parking of four-wheelers will not be allowed anywhere on the Jipmer campus.

Patients, Jipmer staff and public are not allowed to use the VIP route. Ambulances and vehicles of patients should enter through Gate 3 which is on the northern side of the main gate. Registration of patients would start from 7 a.m. onwards, the release said.

