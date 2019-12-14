Puducherry

President to attend Pondicherry University convocation

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind   | Photo Credit: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind will give the convocation address and confer degrees on the students

President Ram Nath Kovind will participate in the 27th convocation of Pondicherry University on December 23.

Mr. Kovind will give the convocation address and confer degrees on the students at the Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium at 12. 30 p.m. Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh will preside over the convocation, University Registrar B. Chithra said in a release.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Members of Parliament and Ministers will also attend the convocation, the release said.

