President scheduled to visit Puducherry on August 7 and 8

July 19, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma has convened a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss the arrangements to be made for the proposed visit of the President

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Puducherry on August 7 and 8. She will be attending various government programmes during her two-day visit.

District Collector-cum-Secretary, Information and Publicity, E. Vallavan has issued a circular to the Director General of Police, Secretaries, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University, Director of Jipmer and senior officials regarding the meeting convened by the Chief Secretary at the conference hall of the Chief Secretariat. 

