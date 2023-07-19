President scheduled to visit Puducherry on August 7 and 8

July 19, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Puducherry on August 7 and 8. She will be attending various government programmes during her two-day visit.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma has convened a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss the arrangements to be made for the proposed visit of the President.

District Collector-cum-Secretary, Information and Publicity, E. Vallavan has issued a circular to the Director General of Police, Secretaries, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University, Director of Jipmer and senior officials regarding the meeting convened by the Chief Secretary at the conference hall of the Chief Secretariat.

