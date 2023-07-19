HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President scheduled to visit Puducherry on August 7 and 8

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma has convened a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss the arrangements to be made for the proposed visit of the President

July 19, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Puducherry on August 7 and 8. She will be attending various government programmes during her two-day visit.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma has convened a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss the arrangements to be made for the proposed visit of the President.

District Collector-cum-Secretary, Information and Publicity, E. Vallavan has issued a circular to the Director General of Police, Secretaries, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University, Director of Jipmer and senior officials regarding the meeting convened by the Chief Secretary at the conference hall of the Chief Secretariat. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.