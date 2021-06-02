President, PM among leaders to greet L-G

PUDUCHERRY

02 June 2021 18:59 IST

N. Rangasamy and Lakshminarayanan called on her at Raj Nivas before Tamilisai Soundararajan left for Hyderabad to attend Telangana formation day celebrations

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the dignitaries who extended birthday wishes on Wednesday to Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also the Governor of Telangana.

Dr. Soundararajan expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister for the gesture, the Raj Nivas said.

Dr. Soundarajan, who is in Hyderabad to participate in the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations, was greeted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at the Raj Bhavan.

Several Union Ministers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, former Chief Minister Edapadi K. Palaniswami and former Deputy Chief Minister O. Pannereselvam, other political leaders and Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh were among those who extended their wishes.

Before she left for Hyderabad, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and pro-tem Speaker K. Lakshminarayanan called on her at the Raj Nivas to offer their greetings in advance.