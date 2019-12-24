President lauds achievements of girls

The growing number of girl students excelling in academics reflected leadership qualities among women and a bright future for the country, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

Delivering his address at the 27th convocation of Pondicherry University (PU), Mr. Kovind said he was happy to note that of the 189 gold medallists selected for the award at the convocation, 137 were girls.

“Today, I gave away gold medals to 10 students. Of the total, nine were girls. It reflects the future of our country and also leadership qualities of our daughters,” Mr. Kovind said. It was heartening to learn that of the 6,557 students enrolled during the current academic year, close to half of them were girl students, he said.

Advising universities to contribute more to society, the President said, “We all have our responsibility towards society. The government had encouraged corporate firms to spend a part of their profits for society under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme,” he said.

“I appreciate this concept and I believe it should be expanded. I have often spoken about the need to extend the concept to our universities, from CSR to University Social Responsibility,” the President said.

Swachh Bharat

Complimenting the university for launching a cleanliness drive, Mr. Kovind said the university would be the first to implement Swachh Bharat. He said the university had adopted 103 villages and efforts were on to develop them as model villages.

The President suggested setting up of an endowment fund with the help of alumni. A generous contribution by the former students would help the university achieve more, he said.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh said enrolment was showing an annual increase. Of the total students enrolled this academic year, 77% of the students were from other States and student-teacher ratio was 17.7:1, he said.

The university had collaborated with 22 foreign universities / institutions across the world by signing memoranda of understanding with institutions such as National Chin-Yi University, Taiwan, National Chung Ceng University, Taiwan, Chungbuk National University, Korea, University of Toulon, France, Zhaw Zurich University of Applied Sciences, Switzerland and University of East Paris, France.

The university conferred 335 doctorates, 26 M.Phil, 3,498 postgraduate, 11,048 under graduate degrees and 113 postgraduate diplomas during the 27th convocation.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy attended the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, the President was given a ceremonial welcome at the Puducherry Airport. Ms. Bedi and Mr. Narayanasamy were among those who received the President.

The President concludes his two-day visit after visiting the Dharbaranyeswarar temple in Thirunallar at Karaikal on Tuesday.