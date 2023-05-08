ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu to arrive in Puducherry on June 6

May 08, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The President will be on a two-day visit to the Union Territory; she is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Government Siddha Medical College and Hospital and also launch various government schemes

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu | Photo Credit: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Puducherry on June 6 and 7 and will be launching various schemes.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said the President would lay the foundation stone for the Government Siddha Medical College and Hospital in Puducherry and also unveil the government’s scheme of providing ₹300 as subsidy per month for 12 LPG cylinders in a year, for all family ration card-holders in the Union Territory.

Ms. Murmu would also launch the ‘Chief Minister’s Female Child Protection Scheme.’ Under the scheme, the government will remit ₹50,000 in a fixed deposit scheme at a nationalised bank for a period of 18 years for all newborn girls born in the UT.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister said land had been identified for the construction of the Puducherry Assembly-cum-administrative complex. Work on the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has commenced.

When his attention was drawn to the recent view expressed by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan that the Member of Parliament from Villupuram had no business in Puducherry to conduct an agitation against the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), the Chief Minister said Puducherry has been maintaining cordial relations with its neighbouring states and this would continue without any change.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US