President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Puducherry for two-day visit

This is the President’s maiden visit to the Union Territory; she will dedicate a cancer care device at JIPMER, and will also participate in the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Aurobindo at Auroville

August 07, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - PUDUCHERRY 

The Hindu Bureau
Ms. Murmu was received at the airport by a delegation led by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy

Ms. Murmu was received at the airport by a delegation led by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Puducherry for a two-day visit on Monday, August 7, 2023. Ms. Murmu was received at the airport on this, her maiden visit to the Union Territory, by a delegation led by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

The President was accorded a guard of honour at the airport, before she proceeded to JIPMER, to attend a civic reception.

During her visit, which has entailed tight security and traffic restrictions, the President will dedicate an advanced linear accelerator for cancer care at JIPMER. The device, set up at a cost of ₹17.01 crore, can deliver radiotherapy to 80-odd cancer patients every day.

Ms. Murmu is later expected to offer prayers at the Manakula Vinayagar temple and visit the Art and Craft Village and the Tirukanchi temple.

The President will also attend a banquet, hosted by the Lt. Governor at the Raj Nivas, before retiring to the Court Heritage Guest House.

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the President is scheduled to visit the Sri Aurobindo Ashram and Auroville where she will participate in various events to mark the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Aurobindo.

Puducherry / cancer / government health care

