Florence Nightingale Award for public health nurse from Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 07, 2022 20:31 IST

V. Sarasvady, Public Health Nursing Officer, who received the Florence Nightingale Award 2021 from President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

V. Sarasvady, Public Health Nursing Officer of the Deputy Directorate (Family Welfare & MCH Services) on Monday, received the National Florence Nightingale Award 2021 from President Droupadi Murmu at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Monday.

Ms. Sarasvady, who joined government service as a staff nurse in 1987, in a 11-year stint, worked at the Government General Hospital in various specialised departments like ICCU, OT and Dialysis unit. She was also on deputation for nine years as faculty in the College of Nursing and has been working as Public Health Nurse for more than 15 years in various places like District Hospital, Mahe, CHC and PHCs of Puducherry.

In addition to associating with various national health programmes, she has been guiding and monitoring field health activities and preparing State-level health reports, conducting State-level ASHA training sessions and community-level awareness campaigns.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was instrumental in preparing ASHAs and field staff to carry out community surveys and home-based follow up monitoring of patients and their next of kin.

