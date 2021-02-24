Puducherry

President accepts resignation of CM, Ministers

The President has formally accepted the resignation of V. Narayanasamy as Chief Minister along with his Council of Ministers.

A communication to this effect from the Ministry of Home Affairs was received and notified by Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2021 1:23:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/president-accepts-resignation-of-cm-ministers/article33917890.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY