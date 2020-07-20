﻿Presentation of budget is illegal, says Puducherry Lt Governor

PUDUCHERRY

Kiran Bedi said Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy had not forwarded the file approved by the President, to her

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday said the decision of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to present the budget was “illegal.”

In a message to the media after the government decided to go ahead with the budget session despite her directive to re-schedule the proceedings, the Lt Governor said the Chief Minister has not forwarded the file approved by the President. “I have not seen the file. The Chief Minister has not forwarded the file,” she said.

In her reply to the Chief Minister's letter, the Lt Governor said “Budget is presented to the Legislative Assembly AFTER government firms up its proposed expenditure for the year. Without firming up the demand for grants, the question of presenting the budget does not arise. Therefore, only after getting approval under section 28 (3) of the UT Act, budget can be presented.”

She requested the Chief Minister to forward the file for laying the Annual Financial Statement and Demand for Grants before the Legislative Assembly.