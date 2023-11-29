HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Preparedness ramped up for any surge in respiratory ailments

November 29, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The government has ramped up preparedness to tackle any unusual spike in respiratory diseases following reports about a recent outbreak of childhood respiratory illnesses and pneumonia in northern China.

A press release from the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services said the Union Health Ministry was closely monitoring the respiratory diseases situation after the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently released a report on the matter.

On reviewing the situation and assessing preparedness in Puducherry region, the Directorate of Health said that available data suggested that there was no abnormal increase in respiratory diseases, accounting for the low incidence of seasonal flu as of now.

As a precautionary measure though, the directorate has made all the facilities to treat those who come with such symptoms in the district hospitals and all the Primary Health Centres. Adequate beds have been allocated to admit and treat such patients at the Government General Hospital, TB Sanatorium (designated Respiratory Care Hospital) in Gorimedu and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital and Research Institute (IGMCRI).

Testing is underway at the IGMCRI as part of measures to handle seasonal respiratory infections.

The Health Directorate pointed out that seasonal influenza was a mild respiratory illness, usually with or without fever. People with chronic diseases are advised to approach the nearest health facility if they suffer from symptoms such as fever, runny nose, cough and difficulty breathing. Everyone is advised to strictly follow the practice of wearing a face mask as there is a habit of sneezing and coughing in crowded places. Avoiding crowded places can help prevent the flu. Proper hand washing and personal hygiene will help prevent infection, the advisory said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.