Preparations under way for Francophonie festival

Preparations are under way for the second edition of the ‘Les Francophonies de Pondicherry’ festival, which offers miscellaneous performing arts, to be held in March 2020, French Consul General Catherine Suard said on Monday.

Addressing the audience gathered on the lawns of the French Consulate for the celebration of French National Day (Fete Nationale 2019 or Bastille Day), Ms. Suard said the next edition was slated to be held from March 21 to 29.

The hugely successful maiden edition of the Francophines festival in March this year had featured performing arts ranging across theatre, dance, music and elements of circus.

The festival takes after the “Les Francophonies en Limousin”, an annual event in Limoges, France, for over three decades that has been bringing together artists sharing their theatrical practice in French-speaking countries

The National Day, the Consul General said, was an occasion to reaffirm France’s national values built on the motto of liberty, equality and fraternity which the country shared with India and all other democracies in the world.

The recent elections in India, “the largest that became a world-wide event, and those on a smaller scale in Europe, were signs of a vibrant and dynamic democracy.

Noting that democracy needed peace to develop in a complex and increasingly dangerous world, she referred to French President Emmanuel Macron’s Paris Peace Forum which coincided with the centenary of the Armistice as a step towards giving momentum to this goal.

Mr. Macron’s special invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to France in August (G7 meeting) would take forward the idea of working together for peace and stability between the two countries which shared close collaboration in areas spanning education, tourism, space, cyberspace, terrorism and climate change.

Pointing to the growth in bilateral relations, the Consul General noted that an estimated 1 million Indian students were learning French language while the number of Indian tourists who visited France was also on the upswing — an estimated 8 lakh footfalls last year which was double the number of visitors three years ago.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said Puducherry, as a former French outpost and France, shared historical and cultural affinities and their collaboration spanned tourism, education, health, urban drinking water supply and the smart city project, “under which a part of the White Town would be developed as a miniature France”.

Alongside deepening the bonds, Mr. Narayanasamy also invited French companies to invest in trade and industry in the UT, especially in setting up middle-level non-polluting units.

He also hoped that the French President would be able to visit the city during his next visit to India as he was unable to make it in 2018.

Speaker V.P. Sivakolundhu, Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and other officials were among the invitees.

Ms. Suard concluded the formal event by raising a toast to Indo-French partnership.

If the national anthems of India, France and the European Union commenced the proceedings, a spectacular fireworks display that lit up the nigh sky over the Promenade Beach set the tone for an evening of buffets, music and dance.