‘Precautions in place in polling booths’

PUDUCHERRY

05 April 2021 01:07 IST

A number of safety precautions will be in place across polling stations on April 6.

As per the ECI guidelines, the number of electors allowed per polling station has been restricted to 1,000. All polling stations will be sanitised, starting Sunday.

All electors will wear face mask before entry. They will be subjected to thermal scanning and provided with one glove to press the button. Electors also have to maintain social distancing at the station. Arrangements are in place for safe disposal of Covid protective materials. All stations have been provided with assured minimum facilities. Wheelchairs will be provided in all stations to assist PwDs and volunteers will be available to provide transportation. Voter Help Desks will be in place under BLOs to guide electors in locating their names and polling station. Besides, the ECI has restricted number of counting tables to seven per hall at counting centres.

The counting centres in Puducherry are the Women’s Polytechnic College, Lawspet (9 constituencies), Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College (9 ) and Tagore Arts and Science College (5 ). Other centres are the PG Centre Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College in Karaikal, Jawaharlal Nehru GHSS in Mahe and Conference Hall, Mini Civil Station in Yanam.