Prasanna Kumar Motupalli is new CMD of NLCIL

January 12, 2023

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli on Thursday assumed office as the new Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL). Prior to his new role, Mr. Prasanna Kumar was the Managing Director of Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL).

According to a press release, Mr. Prasanna Kumar started his career at National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) serving in various capacities for 34 years. A gold medalist in Mechanical Engineering from Bapatla Engineering College, Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Prasanna Kumar has more than 30 years of experience in power sector and coal.

He holds MBA in four specialisations and is a Fellow of The Institution of Engineers (India) (IEI).

Mr. Prasanna Kumar has made remarkable achievements as Director of Coal India-NTPC Urja Pvt. Ltd (CNUPL) and also as the Joint Managing Director of Mahaguj Collieries Ltd. During his tenure at Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO), the company had undertaken massive solar PV capacity addition (2,300 MW) on wasteland available near the sub-stations of GETCO.

“As a professional manager, strategic planner, and business leader in the Indian power sector and coal, Mr. Prasanna Kumar will continue to lead NLCIL, which is now spreading its wings in all parts of the country and is poised to becoming a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enteprise,” the release added.