Pradesh Congress Committee forms panel ahead of Puducherry local body polls

The Pradesh Congress Committee has formed a 13-member panel to oversee preparations for the local body polls. The body presided over by PCC chief A.V. Subramanian includes former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, MP V. Vaithilingam, PCC working president Neela Gangadharan, former Ministers M. Kandasamy, M.O.H.F. Shajahan and R. Kamalakannan and V. Pethapuramal, (also PCC vice-president), former Deputy Speaker M.N.R. Balan, former government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman, PCC vice-presidents P.K. Devadoss and B. Tamilarasi.

Nine other workers, including Youth Congress president K. Vignesh, have been made officiate members, a statement from the PCC said.

Meanwhile, AICC members S. Jothimani, MP, Karur, and former MP Meenakshi Nadarajan continued with their interaction with the Congress functionaries ahead of the polls on Saturday. They would visit Karaikal on Sunday and assess the party’s preparations for the polls.