Pradesh Congress Committee celebrates Supreme Court decision to stay conviction of Rahul Gandhi

Party workers led by CLP leader M. Vaithianathan and former government whip R.K.R Anantharaman took out a march from the PCC office to Raja Theatre junction. They burst crackers and raised slogans in favour of Mr. Gandhi

August 04, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday evening celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision to the stay the conviction of party leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case. 

Party workers led by CLP leader M. Vaithianathan and former government whip R.K.R Anantharaman took out a march from the PCC office to Raja Theatre junction. They burst crackers and raised slogans in favour of Mr. Gandhi. Party workers also distributed sweets as part of the celebrations.

Former Member of Parliament P. Kannan issued a statement welcoming the Supreme Court decision staying the conviction of Mr. Gandhi. He congratulated the Congress leader for his legal victory.  The former MP has recently announced his decision to dissociate from BJP as a mark of protest against the violence in Manipur.

