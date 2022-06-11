PPCC issues closure order

The Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) has issued closure order against two industries for manufacturing banned single use plastic items.

Secretary, Environment and Member Secretary, PPCC R. Smitha issued the closure orders on a report submitted by N. Ramesh, Senior Environmental Engineer, Department of Science, Technology and Environment.

The inspection conducted by Mr. Ramesh revealed that two industries — Devi Industry and Sangunathan Polymers — based in Villianur, were involved in the manufacture of banned items.

The PPCC in a release said that six departments have been closely monitoring the ban on eight types plastic items. Periodic inspections are being conducted as certain unauthorised units are still operating in semi urban areas.

The two units were closed down after disconnecting power supply and cancelling trade licence.

The order issued by the Secretary on June 10 asked the industrial units to stop all activities with immediate effect. Action was initiated against the units under section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.