PPA asked to conduct safety audit of billboards

The District Road Safety Committee has asked the Puducherry Planning Authority to conduct a safety audit of billboards displayed in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to conduct the safety audit was taken at a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, chaired by District Collector A. Kulothungan, held on Friday.

Mr Kulothungan told The Hindu that the audit will be conducted by the structural engineers approved by the PPA. “The committee has asked the PPA to use the services of qualified structural engineers to ascertain the stability of billboards, hoardings and scaffoldings put up in the town and suburbs. We have asked them to conduct the audit in 10 days,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PPA has been authorised to remove the structures found weak during the audit, he said adding that the cost involved in removing unstable billboards could be charged on the firm/agency that had put up such advertising panels.

“The meeting also decided to continue with the drive against putting up banners. In fact, we have decided to further strengthen the drive. We have also decided to set up a team under the leadership of sub-divisional magistrate to remove encroachments hampering free flow of vehicles,” he said.

The committee recommended road widening works at least in seven places, including the Marappalam stretch on Cuddalore road to improve traffic movement. The meeting discussed ways to utilise road safety funds in a better manner, he said. A direction was also given to concerned authorities to repair damaged slabs placed on drainage system, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, R. Kalaivanan, traffic police personnel, officers from the departments of Public Works, Transport and Local Administration participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.