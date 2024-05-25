GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PPA asked to conduct safety audit of billboards

The decision to conduct the safety audit was taken at a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, chaired by District Collector A. Kulothungan

Updated - May 25, 2024 04:40 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 04:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
There is an urgent need to conduct an audit to ascertain the structural stability of billboards put up in Puducherry. A view on Ambalathadayar Madam Street.

There is an urgent need to conduct an audit to ascertain the structural stability of billboards put up in Puducherry. A view on Ambalathadayar Madam Street. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The District Road Safety Committee has asked the Puducherry Planning Authority to conduct a safety audit of billboards displayed in the region.

The decision to conduct the safety audit was taken at a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, chaired by District Collector A. Kulothungan, held on Friday.

Mr Kulothungan told The Hindu that the audit will be conducted by the structural engineers approved by the PPA. “The committee has asked the PPA to use the services of qualified structural engineers to ascertain the stability of billboards, hoardings and scaffoldings put up in the town and suburbs. We have asked them to conduct the audit in 10 days,” he said.

The PPA has been authorised to remove the structures found weak during the audit, he said adding that the cost involved in removing unstable billboards could be charged on the firm/agency that had put up such advertising panels.

A view of Maraimalaiadigal Salai, Puducherry

A view of Maraimalaiadigal Salai, Puducherry | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

“The meeting also decided to continue with the drive against putting up banners. In fact, we have decided to further strengthen the drive. We have also decided to set up a team under the leadership of sub-divisional magistrate to remove encroachments hampering free flow of vehicles,” he said.

The committee recommended road widening works at least in seven places, including the Marappalam stretch on Cuddalore road to improve traffic movement. The meeting discussed ways to utilise road safety funds in a better manner, he said. A direction was also given to concerned authorities to repair damaged slabs placed on drainage system, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, R. Kalaivanan, traffic police personnel, officers from the departments of Public Works, Transport and Local Administration participated in the meeting.

