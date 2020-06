Power to be shut in large parts of city

Due to the annual relay calibration work and maintenance work in 110/22 kV Villianur sub-station, power supply will be disrupted on Wednesday between 9.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. in several areas.

The affected places are Gopalankadai, Pudu Nagar, Amma Nagar, Anbu Nagar, Muthupillaipalayam, Om Sakthi Nagar, Radha Nagar, Adhithya Avenue, Pitchaveeranpet, Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar, Pavendar Nagar, Subramaniya Bharathi Nagar, Karai Govindan Nagar, Reddiarpalayam , Adikesevan Nagar, Thiru Nagar, Saravana Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Perumal Raja Garden, Vanathu Nagar, Aziz Nagar, Aravindar Nagar, Chinnasamy Nagar, Sathiya Sai Nagar, Paris Nagar, Golden Avenue, Boomianpet, Jawahar Nagar, Siva Nagar, Boomianpet Housing Board, Ragavendra Nagar, Pon Nagar, Arul Nagar, Sudhakar Nagar, Lambert Saravanan Nagar, Pavazhakaranchavady and surrounding areas.

On Thursday, power supply will be disrupted between 10 a.m. and noon at G. N. Palayam, Natarajan Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Vennisamy Nagar, Thirukuralar Nagar, Vasantham Nagar, Anandam Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, VIP Nagar, Thirumalai Thayar Nagar, Thirumalai Vasan Nagar, NSC Bose Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Vayalveli Nagar, Roja Nagar, Arumparthapuram, Thakkakuttai, Part of Moolakulam, J.J Nagar, Annai Theresa Nagar, Oulgaret, Friends Nagar, Sivagami Nagar, Kamban Nagar, Mariyal Nagar, Deva Nagar, Oulgaretpet, Chellampappu Nagar, Annai Nagar, Kalyanasundaramoorthy Nagar, Jaya Nagar, Kamalam Nagar, Anakkarai, part of Pudu Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Dhakshinamurthy Nagar and surrounding areas.

The other affected places are V. Thattanchavady Main Road, Thiruveni Nagar, Thillai Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, S.S. Nagar, Periyapet, Uthiravakinipet, Pudu Pet, Lourdu Nagar, part of Kanuvapet, Odiyampet, part of V. Manavely, Balaji Nagar, part of K. V. Nagar, Thanducarai, Kamaraji Nagar, Manimegali Nagar and surrounding areas, part of V. Manavely, part of K.V. Nagar, I.O.C Road, Kannadasan Nagar and surrounding areas. Sulthanpet, Arasur, Athuvaikalpet, Villianur, Padmini Nagar, Thirukameswarar Nagar, Vasantham Nagar, Moorthy Nagar, Pandian Nagar, Senthanatham, Kottaimedu, Ariyapalayam, Kannaki Nagar, Samiyar Thoppu, Kanuvapet, Pudu Nagar, Cavery Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Sivaganapathy Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Perumal Puram, Nathan Nagar and surrounding areas.

Power supply to the following areas will be disrupted on Thursday between 10.30 am and 2 p.m. due to the maintenance work in 22 kV Kurumbapet feeder.

The affected places are Kurumbapet Industrial Estate area, Ragavendra Nagar, Kurumbapet Housing Board, Amaithi Nagar, Sivasakthi Nagar, Iyyankutipalayam, Gopalan kadai Road, Kalmedu Pet, Dharmapuri, Dhanakodi Nagar, Dr. Puratchithalavi Nagar, Aruna Nagar, Kalki Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Agathiyar Kottam, Vallalar Nagar, Dr. Dhanabal Nagar, Gandhi Thirunallur, Cheran Nagar, Vazhudavoor Road from Mettupalayam to Kurumbapet and surrounding areas.