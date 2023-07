Power to be disrupted during day in many areas in Puducherry on Tuesday

July 02, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Due to the maintenance work in 230/110 KV Villianur auto sub-station, power supply to several parts of the city will be disrupted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The affected areas served by various feeders are as follows.

The areas fed by the 22KV Kanagachettykulam feeder are: PIMS Hospital, Tsunami Quarters, Central Jail, Shasun Unit-I and II, Study School, Navodaya Vidyalaya School, part of Periyakalapet (Western side) and surrounding areas.

Areas under the 22KV Alankuppam feeder are: Pondicherry University Staff Quarters, Pondicherry Technological University, Alankuppam, Sanjeevi Nagar and Sewage Treatment plant (Karuvadikuppam) and surrounding areas.

Parts fed by the 22KV Pillaichavady feeder are: Pillaichavady, Chinnakalapet, V.C. Quarters, Periyakalapet, Kanagachettykulam, including HT consumers and surrounding areas, G. N. Palayam, Natarajan Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Vennisamy Nagar, Thirukuralar Nagar, Vasantham Nagar, Anandam Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, VIP Nagar, Thirumalai Thayar Nagar, Thirumalai Vasan Nagar, NSC Bose Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Vayalveli Nagar, Roja Nagar and Arumparthapuram.

The other places are: Thakkakuttai, Moolakulam, J.J Nagar, Annai Theresa Nagar, Oulgaret, Friends Nagar, Sivagami Nagar, Kamban Nagar, Mariyal Nagar, Deva Nagar, Oulgaretpet, Chellampappu Nagar, Annai Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Kalyanasundaramoorthy Nagar, Jaya Nagar, Kamalam Nagar, Anakkarai, Part of Pudu Nagar, Thiyagoupillai Nagar, Gabreil Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Dhakshinamurthy Nagar and surrounding areas.

The areas under 22KV Agaram feeder are: Villianur, Padmini Nagar, Vasantham Nagar, Athuvaikalpet, Thirukameswarar Nagar, Moorthy Nagar, Sivaganapathy Nagar, Ariyapalayam, Bharathi Nagar, Kannaki Nagar, Kottaimedu, SMV Puram West, Parasuramapuram, Perumal Puram, Krishna Nagar, Pandian Nagar, Senthanatham, Sethilal Nagar, Sulthanpet, Arasur, Samiyar Thoppu, Kanuvapet, Pudu Nagar, Cavery Nagar, Nathan Nagar and surrounding areas.

The areas served by the 22KV Villianur – Industrial feeder are: part of V. Manavely, Janakiraman Nagar, Bharathidasan Nagar, part of K.V. Nagar, I.O.C Road, Kannadasan Nagar, including HT consumers and surrounding areas.

The areas under 22KV Kanuvapet feeder are Kanuvapet, Pudu Nagar, Thillai Nagar, Odiyampet, S.S. Nagar, Periyapet, Uthiravakinipet, Ambedkar Nagar, Wincity, V. Thattanchavady Main Road, Thiruveni Nagar, Pudu Pet, Lourdu Nagar, part of V. Manavely, Balaji Nagar, Part of K. V. Nagar, Thanducarai, Kamaraji Nagar, Manimegali Nagar and surrounding areas.

Places fed by the 22KV Villianur–Sedharapet Inter linking feeder are: Gopalankadai, Muthupillaipalayam, Pudu Nagar, Amma Nagar, Anbu Nagar, Om Sakthi Nagar, Radha Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Adhithya Avenue, Pitchaveeranpet, Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar, Pavendar Nagar, Subramaniya Bharathi Nagar, Karai Govindan Nagar, Reddiarpalayam, Adikesevan Nagar, Thiru Nagar, Saranarayana Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Perumal Raja Garden, Vanathu Nagar, Aziz Nagar, Aravindar Nagar, Chinnasamy Nagar, Sathiya Sai Nagar, Paris Nagar, Golden Avenue, Boomianpet, Jawahar Nagar, Siva Nagar, Boomianpet Housing Board, Ragavendra Nagar, Pon Nagar, Arul Nagar, Sudhakar Nagar, Lambert Saravanan Nagar, Pavazhakaranchavady, Sathiya Sai Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Pavanar Nagar, Siva Nagar, Pudu Nagar, Part of Moogambigai Nagar and surrounding areas.

