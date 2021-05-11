Power tariff revised for domestic and industrial consumers in Puducherry

Revised structure will take retrospective effect from April 1

The Puducherry Electricity Department (PED) has revised tariff for domestic, high tension (Commercial) and HT and EHT industrial categories of consumers.

The revised tariff structure for 2021-22 fiscal, which will take retrospective effect from April 1, was approved by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for the State of Goa and Union Territories.

In a significant departure from existing billing regime, the JERC has approved migration to a kVAh based tariff for the HT/EHT, industrial and commercial categories with an aim to improve system optimisation and boost revenue.

“This alternative billing system, which is already prevalent in other States, is expected to achieve the twin objectives of encouraging consumers to maintain power factor prudently through use of capacitors as well as narrow the revenue gap for the utility,” an official said.

In order to meet the revenue gap projection of about ₹388 crore for 2021-22, the Commission has approved an average tariff hike of 2.25% while enhancing the regulatory surcharge from 4% to 5% for the current fiscal, the JERC said.

For domestic and cottage sector consumers in the 0-100 units slab, the fixed monthly charge is unchanged at ₹40 while the energy charge has been raised from ₹1.50 per kWh to ₹1.55 per kWh.

For the 101-200 units per month category, the tariff has been raised from ₹2.55 per kWh to ₹2.60 kWh, from ₹4.50 per kWh to ₹4.65 per kWh (201-300 units per month) and from ₹5.90 to ₹6.05 per kWh (above 300 units per month).

The fixed monthly charges for these three segments remains unchanged at ₹ 45 per month.

There is no change in the lifeline services (0-50 units) of ₹ 1.

In the commercial category, the fixed monthly charge has been brought down from ₹130 per month to ₹75 per month in the 0-100, 101-250 and above 250 units per month consumption categories.

The energy charges have been hiked from ₹5.60 to ₹5.70 per kWh for the 0-100 units slab, from ₹6.65 to ₹6.75 per kWh for the 101-250 slab and from ₹7.40 to ₹7.50 per kWh for the above 250 units per month segment.

Significantly, in the HT Commercial (for contract demand up to 5,000 kVA), the energy charge has been brought down from ₹565/kWh to ₹545/kWh while the fixed monthly charge has been kept unchanged at ₹420/kVa/month.

For LT industries, the fixed monthly charge is down from ₹130 per month to ₹50/kW/month while the energy tariff has been hiked from ₹5.95 per kWh to ₹6.05 kWh.

"One of the major changes is the application of fixed monthly charges on HT/EHT category industrial and commercial consumers on the basis of connected load whereas in the existing tariff structure, the amount was being levied on a kilo watt hour basis,” said an official with the Puducherry Electricity Department.

In line with this, energy charges are levied based on apparent energy (kVAh) consumption which eliminates requirement of charging active (kWh) power and reactive power (kVArh) separately.

For HT industries (11 kV/22 kV/33kV), the fixed monthly charge remains at ₹420/kVA/month while energy charge has been lowered from the existing ₹5.50 kWh to ₹5.30 kVAh. For EHT industrial consumers, the fixed monthly charge remains at ₹480/kVA while the energy charge has been brought down from ₹5.20/kWh to ₹5.10 KVAh.

The advantage with kVAh billing is that it encourages consumers to maintain “near unity power factor” to achieve loss reduction, improve system stability, power quality and voltage profile.

In its observations, the JERC noted that it had weighed over the impact of lower sales, rebate received in power purchase cost and some other parameters due to COVID 19 as part of APR (Annual Performance Review) for FY 2020-21 and considered the actual impact of COVID 19 on various parameters of ARR (Aggregate Revenue Requirement) while carrying out the truing up for the FY 2020-21.