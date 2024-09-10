Power tariff hike: INDIA bloc parties call for bandh in Puducherry on Sept. 18

Parties in the INDIA bloc have called for a bandh in Puducherry on September 18 to protest the policies of the AINRC-BJP government pertaining to the power sector in the Union Territory (UT).

A meeting of the leaders of the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and others was held at the CPI office in the UT, wherein it was decided to observe a dawn-to-dusk bandh in all the four regions of Puducherry on September 18.

MP and PCC president V. Vaithilingam said the bandh was called to protest the “anti-people policies” of the AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry. The frequent hike in power tariff has caused immense hardship to the public, and the government has passed the entire burden onto domestic and commercial consumers, he alleged.

“After we [INDIA bloc] decided to stage a protest few days ago, the government came out with a subsidy scheme to compensate consumers for the financial burden due to hike in tariff. But when you take into account the hike in tariff, the subsidy amount announced by the government is very less. The only way before the government is to reduce the tariff,” he said.

The bandh was also called to protest against the government’s decision to introduce pre-paid electricity meters and the lack of commitment on the part of AINRC-BJP to oppose Centre’s move to privatise the power sector in the UT, he said.

“We want a guarantee from the Chief Minister that the government will not introduce pre-paid meter and privatise power distribution network in Puducherry. The bandh was called to protest the anti-people policies of the government,” he said.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Opposition leader R. Siva, and CPI secretary A.M. Saleem were among those who attended the meeting.

