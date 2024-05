Power supply will be disrupted between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. today in parts of the city due to construction work on the Vengata Nagar sub-station.

The areas that will be affected are Kamaraj Salai, Sithankudi, Vallalar Salai, Brindavanam, Shanthi Nagar, Sarathy Nagar, Ilango Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Ellaiamman Koil Street, and Saram.