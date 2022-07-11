Puducherry

Power supply to be suspended in city today

Power supply will be disrupted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the entire town area on Tuesday due to the maintenance work in the Villianur 230 KV sub station.

A press note from the Electricity Department said the interruption would affect consumer connections fed through Marappalam and Vengatanagar sub stations on a rotation basis in the entire town area from Beach Road to Ellapillaichavady and Ariyankuppam to Muthialpet.

Power supply will also be disrupted between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in suburbs of Thanampalayam. Nallavadu, Pillayarthittu, Andiyarpalayam, Korukkamedu and Kasanthittu due to maintenance work in the 22 KV Mittal feeder fed of the 110/22KV Bahour Sub-station.

The Dedharapet PIPDIC industrial estate and surrounding areas will also experience power disruptions between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. due to the annual relay calibration work and maintenance work in 110/22 KV Sedharapet sub-station feeders.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2022 6:30:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/power-supply-to-be-suspended-in-city-today/article65627237.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY