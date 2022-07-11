Power supply to be suspended in city today

Special Correspondent July 11, 2022 18:27 IST

Special Correspondent July 11, 2022 18:27 IST

Maintenance work to be taken up at various sub stations

Maintenance work to be taken up at various sub stations

Power supply will be disrupted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the entire town area on Tuesday due to the maintenance work in the Villianur 230 KV sub station. A press note from the Electricity Department said the interruption would affect consumer connections fed through Marappalam and Vengatanagar sub stations on a rotation basis in the entire town area from Beach Road to Ellapillaichavady and Ariyankuppam to Muthialpet. Power supply will also be disrupted between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in suburbs of Thanampalayam. Nallavadu, Pillayarthittu, Andiyarpalayam, Korukkamedu and Kasanthittu due to maintenance work in the 22 KV Mittal feeder fed of the 110/22KV Bahour Sub-station. The Dedharapet PIPDIC industrial estate and surrounding areas will also experience power disruptions between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. due to the annual relay calibration work and maintenance work in 110/22 KV Sedharapet sub-station feeders.



Our code of editorial values