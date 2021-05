Power supply to be disrupted in Puducherry on May 25, 26

Power supply will be disrupted in a few areas of the city on Tuesday and Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. because of emergency feeder maintenance work.

A press note from the electricity department said on account of maintenance of the 22kV Moolakulam feeder on Tuesday, supply will be disrupted in the following areas: Shanmugapuram, Mettupalayam, Ramanapuram, part of Datchinamurthy Nagar, Sokkanathanpet, Kadirkamam, K.P.S. Nagar, Sathyamoorthy Nagar, Thilaspet, Gandhi Nagar, Condanpalayam, Rathna Nagar, Aruthra Nagar, Marutham Nagar, Sri Ram Nagar, Kanaganeri Road, Sathiya Sai Nagar, Ambal Nagar, part of Navasakthi Nagar, Pettiyanchathiram, part of V.V.P Nagar, part of Thilagar Nagar, Mohan Nagar, S.B.I Colony, Manakula Vinayagar Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Thanthai Periyar Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Moogambigai Nagar, Veeman Nagar, Kasthuribai Nagar, Gundupalayam, including HT consumers and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, maintenance work on the 22kV Kuruvadikuppam feeder will disrupt power supply to Pakkamudiyanpet, ECR, Green Garden, part of Kottupalayam, Sriram Nagar, Jayaram Nagar and surrounding areas.