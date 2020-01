PUDUCHERRY

Power supply will be disrupted in parts of the city on Tuesday between 10.30 a.m. and 3 p.m. because of maintenance work in 22kV Vadhanur feeder.

The affected places are Kodhathur, K. Manavely, Thirukkanur, Kondareddipalayam, part of Kunichempet, part of Mannadipet and surrounding areas.

